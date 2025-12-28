Sri Lanka extends State of Public Emergency

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2025 - 6:00 pm

The State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka has been extended from today (December 28), through an extraordinary gazette notification issued to ensure public safety and the continued supply of essential services across the country.

The extension was announced through an extraordinary gazette published under the signature of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake. The proclamation was made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake using the powers granted to him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978, and Act No. 28 of 1988.

According to the gazette, the provisions of Part II of the Public Security Ordinance will continue to be in force throughout Sri Lanka. The decision has been taken to protect public safety, maintain the normal functioning of the country, and ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential supplies and services required for daily life.

Sri Lanka was placed under a State of Public Emergency on November 29, 2025, following the landfall of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage and disruption in many parts of the country. The current extension follows ongoing concerns related to recovery efforts and national stability.