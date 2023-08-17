Sri Lanka Children will have to learn Hindi and Chinese in the future – President

Sri Lanka children will have to learn Hindi and Chinese in the future to fit into the changing world, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday (August 16).

Speaking during the Prize giving of Anula Vidyalaya Nugegoda, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the education system in Sri Lanka will have to change drastically to fit into the future. We will have to introduce new subjects.

Our children will have to learn Chinese and Hindi in addition to English in order to fit into the changing world,” he said.

We will have to introduce new subjects to fit into the new Generation Alpha (Gen Alpha) which is based on technology.

Students in schools will have to pursue their education through mobile phones and podcasts.

We will have to teach genome technology, Artificial intelligence and robotics in schools and universities.

New technology will bring a global revenue of one and a half trillion dollars in the future. Sri Lanka has no choice but to be a part of it,” he said.

Referring to climate change, the President said Sri Lanka will face a water shortage within the next 20 years.

“We will have to expedite the climate change programme and go along with the globe when dealing with climate change as it has been said by the UN chief,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)