Massive fire reported at a factory in Homagama Industrial Zone
Posted by Editor on August 17, 2023 - 9:40 pm
A massive fire has broken out in a chemical storage facility in the Homagama Industrial Zone.
A total of four fire trucks have been deployed to douse the fire.
Meanwhile, a team of Sri Lanka Army has been deployed to assist in fighting the fire at the Homagama factory, Army Spokesperson stated.
UPDATE – 10:25 PM:
7 fire trucks have been deployed to control the fire that broke out in a chemical warehouse in Homagama Industrial Zone.
It is reported that the fire broke out at around 8:30 PM today (August 17) and is still going on.
