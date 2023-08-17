Massive fire reported at a factory in Homagama Industrial Zone

A massive fire has broken out in a chemical storage facility in the Homagama Industrial Zone.

A total of four fire trucks have been deployed to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, a team of Sri Lanka Army has been deployed to assist in fighting the fire at the Homagama factory, Army Spokesperson stated.

UPDATE – 10:25 PM:

7 fire trucks have been deployed to control the fire that broke out in a chemical warehouse in Homagama Industrial Zone.

It is reported that the fire broke out at around 8:30 PM today (August 17) and is still going on.