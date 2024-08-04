Sri Lanka claims memorable 32-run win over India in second ODI

Posted by Editor on August 4, 2024 - 10:15 pm

Sri Lanka registered a memorable 32-run comeback win in the second ODI against India in Colombo on Sunday (August 4).

The hosts also claimed their first ODI win against world no.1 India in 1,108 days, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando helped Sri Lanka post a challenging total of 240 while batting first. Experienced spinner Jeffrey Vandersay then picked six wickets, bowling out India for 208 in 42.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma scored a quick fifty to give India a stunning start while chasing a manageable target at R Premadasa Stadium. However, the Men in Blue witnessed an embarrassing collapse from 97/0 to 147/6, with Vandersay claiming the first six wickets in one of the best ODI spells in Sri Lankan cricket history.

Sri Lanka last defeated India in an ODI game in July 2021 at the same venue and last won a bilateral series in August 1997. The Indian cricket team is waiting for their historic 100th ODI win against Sri Lanka to become the first team to achieve such a milestone and will look to claim it in the third ODI on Wednesday.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando.