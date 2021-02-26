Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 464.

The following deaths have been reported:

69 year old male, a resident of Nawadagala. 72 year old female, a resident of Narahenpita. 70 year old male, a resident of Kandy. 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 09. 71 year old male, a resident of Veyangoda.

