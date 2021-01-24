Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 283.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 77 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 84 year old female, a resident of Maradana.
- 65 year old female, a resident of Pujapitiya.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
