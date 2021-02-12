Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 384.

The following deaths have been reported:

63 year old male, a resident of Kotagala. 79 year old male, a resident of Matugama. 69 year old male, a resident of Kotahena. 59 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08. 49 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.

