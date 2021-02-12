Feb 12 2021 February 12, 2021 February 12, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 384.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 63 year old male, a resident of Kotagala.
  2. 79 year old male, a resident of Matugama.
  3. 69 year old male, a resident of Kotahena.
  4. 59 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
  5. 49 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB