Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 384.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 63 year old male, a resident of Kotagala.
- 79 year old male, a resident of Matugama.
- 69 year old male, a resident of Kotahena.
- 59 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
- 49 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
