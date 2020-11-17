Nov 17 2020 November 17, 2020 November 18, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 66.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 56 year old male a resident of Colombo 10.
  2. 69 year old female a resident of Ratmalana.
  3. 71 year old female a resident of Kirulapone.
  4. 81 year old female a resident of Colombo 02.
  5. 82 year old male a resident of Dematagoda.
