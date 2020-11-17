Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 66.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 56 year old male a resident of Colombo 10.
- 69 year old female a resident of Ratmalana.
- 71 year old female a resident of Kirulapone.
- 81 year old female a resident of Colombo 02.
- 82 year old male a resident of Dematagoda.
