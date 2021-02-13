Feb 13 2021 February 13, 2021 February 13, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 390.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 83 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.
  2. 70 year old female, a resident of Habaraduwa.
  3. 77 year old male, a resident of Nittambuwa.
  4. 46 year old female, a resident of Negombo.
  5. 69 year old male, a resident of Kandy.
  6. 53 year old male, a resident of Narangoda.

