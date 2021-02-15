Feb 15 2021 February 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 403.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 78 year old male, a resident of Diwulankadawala.
    2. 48 year old female, a resident of Pallethalawinna.
    3. 57 year old male, a resident of Hanwella.
    4. 80 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.
    5. 68 year old male, a resident of Wattala.
    6. 70 year old male, a resident of Hunnasgiriya.

