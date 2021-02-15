Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 403.

The following deaths have been reported:

78 year old male, a resident of Diwulankadawala. 48 year old female, a resident of Pallethalawinna. 57 year old male, a resident of Hanwella. 80 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda. 68 year old male, a resident of Wattala. 70 year old male, a resident of Hunnasgiriya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka