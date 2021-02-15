Sri Lanka to vaccinate MPs against COVID-19 tomorrow
Posted in Local News
Members of Parliament will be vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from tomorrow (16), according to the Serjeant-at-Arms of the Sri Lanka Parliament Narendra Fernando.
The programme is going to be handled by the COVID-19 taskforce, according to him.
The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is to be provided to all parliamentarians from February 16 to February 19, 2021. They will get their vaccines at the Parliamentary complex.
