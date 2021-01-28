Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 297.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 86 year old male, a resident of Colombo 06.
- 73 year old male, a resident of Nittambuwa.
- 76 year old female, a resident of Ratnapura.
- 61 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.
- 61 year old male, a Prisoner.
- 67 year old female, a resident of Colombo 06.
- 62 year old male, a resident of Enderamulla.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB