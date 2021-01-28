Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 297.

The following deaths have been reported:

86 year old male, a resident of Colombo 06. 73 year old male, a resident of Nittambuwa. 76 year old female, a resident of Ratnapura. 61 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13. 61 year old male, a Prisoner. 67 year old female, a resident of Colombo 06. 62 year old male, a resident of Enderamulla.

