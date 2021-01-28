Jan 28 2021 January 28, 2021 January 28, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 297.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 86 year old male, a resident of Colombo 06.
  2. 73 year old male, a resident of Nittambuwa.
  3. 76 year old female, a resident of Ratnapura.
  4. 61 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.
  5. 61 year old male, a Prisoner.
  6. 67 year old female, a resident of Colombo 06.
  7. 62 year old male, a resident of Enderamulla.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

