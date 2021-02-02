Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 330.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 67 year old female, a resident of Weligama.
- 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 73 year old female, a resident of Wattegama.
- 80 year old female, a resident of Nittambuwa.
- 77 year old male, a resident of Gelioya.
- 73 year old female, a resident of Madawala.
- 18 month old infant, a resident of Colombo 02.
