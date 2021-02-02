Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 330.

The following deaths have been reported:

67 year old female, a resident of Weligama. 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15. 73 year old female, a resident of Wattegama. 80 year old female, a resident of Nittambuwa. 77 year old male, a resident of Gelioya. 73 year old female, a resident of Madawala. 18 month old infant, a resident of Colombo 02.

