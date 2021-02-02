Feb 02 2021 February 2, 2021 February 2, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 330.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 67 year old female, a resident of Weligama.
  2. 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
  3. 73 year old female, a resident of Wattegama.
  4. 80 year old female, a resident of Nittambuwa.
  5. 77 year old male, a resident of Gelioya.
  6. 73 year old female, a resident of Madawala.
  7. 18 month old infant, a resident of Colombo 02.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB