Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 240.

The following deaths have been reported:

52 year old male, a prisoner. 61 year old male, a resident of Rajagiriya. 45 year old male, a resident of Mattakkuliya. 36 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12. 51 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14. 70 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama. 67 year old male, a resident of Kalutara. 57 year old male, a resident of Kattankudy.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka