Jan 11 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 240.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 52 year old male, a prisoner.
    2. 61 year old male, a resident of Rajagiriya.
    3. 45 year old male, a resident of Mattakkuliya.
    4. 36 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12.
    5. 51 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14.
    6. 70 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.
    7. 67 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
    8. 57 year old male, a resident of Kattankudy.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB