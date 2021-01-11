Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 240.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 52 year old male, a prisoner.
- 61 year old male, a resident of Rajagiriya.
- 45 year old male, a resident of Mattakkuliya.
- 36 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12.
- 51 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 70 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.
- 67 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
- 57 year old male, a resident of Kattankudy.
