Sri Lanka confirms 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 83.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 57 year old male a resident of Colombo 02.
- 65 year old male a resident of Wellampitiya.
- 89 year old male a resident of Dematagoda.
- 57 year old female a resident of Colombo 10.
- 72 year old male a resident of Colombo 10.
- 69 year old female a resident of Colombo 13.
- 76 year old male a resident of Wellawatta.
- 75 year old female a resident of Wellampitiya.
- 76 year old female a resident of Colombo.
