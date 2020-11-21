Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 83.

The following deaths have been reported:

57 year old male a resident of Colombo 02. 65 year old male a resident of Wellampitiya. 89 year old male a resident of Dematagoda. 57 year old female a resident of Colombo 10. 72 year old male a resident of Colombo 10. 69 year old female a resident of Colombo 13. 76 year old male a resident of Wellawatta. 75 year old female a resident of Wellampitiya. 76 year old female a resident of Colombo.