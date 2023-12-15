Sri Lanka Court orders to extend government specialist doctors’ retirement age to 63
Posted by Editor on December 15, 2023 - 12:32 pm
Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal has ordered that the retirement age of specialist doctors in public service be extended to 63 years.
The two-judge bench of the Court of Appeal, comprising Justices Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Vikum Kaluarachchi, made this order this morning (December 15) following a writ petition filed by 176 consultant specialist doctors challenging the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision dated October 17, 2022.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Court orders to extend government specialist doctors’ retirement age to 63 December 15, 2023
- Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka’s cricket consultant for one year December 15, 2023
- Annual Convention of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna to be held in Colombo December 15, 2023
- Former Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa jailed for demolishing King’s Hall December 14, 2023
- United States welcomes IMF board approval for Sri Lanka December 14, 2023