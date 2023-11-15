Sri Lanka Cricket files defamation lawsuit against Sports Minister seeking Rs. 2.4 billion in damages

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has filed a defamation lawsuit in court against Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe claiming Rs. 2.4 billion over the ‘defamatory statements’ he has made in respect of the cricket governing body, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement today (November 15).

The lawsuit has been filed in the District Court of Colombo by the President, Vice President and Treasurer of SLC on behalf of SLC. There was no immediate response from the Minister.

The full statement by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is as follows:

“In response to the persistent and damaging defamatory statements made by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka Cricket has taken a decisive step to protect its reputation and integrity. Therefore, on the 13th November 2023, the President, Vice President, and Treasurer of Sri Lanka Cricket jointly filed a defamation lawsuit in the District Court of Colombo, seeking damages amounting to 2.4 Billion rupees on behalf of the Sri Lanka Cricket.

The continuous dissemination of false and harmful statements by the Minister of Sports has caused substantial harm to the image of Sri Lanka Cricket, both domestically and internationally. The Sri Lanka Cricket, represented by its top leadership, is committed to

upholding transparency, accountability, and fair play in all its endeavors.

The legal action aims to rectify the unwarranted damage inflicted on Sri Lanka Cricket’s standing in the sporting community. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket believes that this step is necessary to safeguard the reputation of the organization and its members.

Sri Lanka Cricket remains focused on promoting the spirit of the game, fostering a positive environment for players, officials, and fans alike. The legal proceedings initiated against the Minister of Sports underscore the organization’s dedication to upholding its principles and protecting its stakeholders from baseless allegations.

Sri Lanka Cricket will continue to prioritize the best interests of the sport and its supporters while navigating through these legal proceedings. Further updates on the case will be provided as the situation develops.”