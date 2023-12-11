Sri Lanka Cricket’s new selection committee led by Upul Tharanga appointed

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has made five new appointments to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee.

Accordingly, former Sri Lanka Cricketer Upul Tharanga has been named as Chairman of the new selection committee.

Former Sri Lankan Cricket players Dilruwan Perera, Tharanga Paranavitana, Ajantha Mendis and Indika de Seram have been appointed as committee members.

Sports Minister Harin Fernando further noted that the appointments were made based on the seven names approved by National Selection Committee and endorsed by the Sports Council.