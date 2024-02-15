Sri Lanka Customs Officers launch Work-to-Rule Campaign
Posted by Editor on February 15, 2024 - 11:00 am
Sri Lankan customs officers have initiated a trade union action to highlight their grievances regarding various long standing issues including wage disparities, halted promotions, and inadequate staffing levels.
According to Amila Sanjiva, President of the Customs Officers’ Association, this action reflects the frustration felt by customs personnel due to the lack of advancement in addressing these important issues.
Sanjiva stressed that the union is committed to its campaign until satisfactory resolutions are achieved.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- INSS holds a Webinar on “South Asian Geopolitics in 2024: Lessons for Sri Lanka” February 15, 2024
- Maldives deports 25 Sri Lankans over visa violations and drug offenses February 15, 2024
- Sri Lanka Customs Officers launch Work-to-Rule Campaign February 15, 2024
- PUCSL to consider public feedback on electricity tariff reduction February 15, 2024
- Ramesh Pathirana reverts Keheliya Rambukwella’s decision February 15, 2024