Sri Lanka Customs Officers launch Work-to-Rule Campaign

Posted by Editor on February 15, 2024 - 11:00 am

Sri Lankan customs officers have initiated a trade union action to highlight their grievances regarding various long standing issues including wage disparities, halted promotions, and inadequate staffing levels.

According to Amila Sanjiva, President of the Customs Officers’ Association, this action reflects the frustration felt by customs personnel due to the lack of advancement in addressing these important issues.

Sanjiva stressed that the union is committed to its campaign until satisfactory resolutions are achieved.