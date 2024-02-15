PUCSL to consider public feedback on electricity tariff reduction

Sri Lanka is considering reducing electricity tariffs for consumers, with public hearings scheduled for today (February 15) to collect feedback on the proposed adjustments.

Around 30 registered individuals will offer verbal remarks at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

Among these participants, the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission Employees’ Union is pushing for a 20-25% decrease in electricity tariffs.

Their evaluation, relying on the proposed revision by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and its financial records, indicates that such a reduction is viable.