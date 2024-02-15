Ramesh Pathirana reverts Keheliya Rambukwella’s decision

Posted by Editor on February 15, 2024 - 10:22 am

Former member of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Professor Jayantha Jayawardana, who was removed by the former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella without due reason, has been reappointed as a member of the SLMC.

The reappointment has been made by Minister of Health Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.

Accordingly, the term of office for the reappointed member, is set for five years, unless voluntarily resigned or removed as per the ordinance.

Professor Jayawardana expressed gratitude for his reinstatement, emphasizing the unlawful and arbitrary manner in which he was previously terminated.

He officially resumed his duties on February 14, 2024.

Professor Jayawardana was removed as the SLMC Vice President last October by the former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella without citing reasonable reasons.

Professor Jayawardana’s credentials reflect extensive experience and leadership roles in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as in academic and administrative positions within Sri Lanka’s medical education and healthcare system.