Kudu Salindu’s main accomplice “Piyuma” arrested in Dubai, brought to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 15, 2024 - 6:12 am

Criminal gang member Piyum Hasthika, alias “Piyuma” identified as a primary accomplice of notorious drug trafficker Salindu Malshika, also known as “Kudu Salindu”, was arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka this morning (February 15).

According to Police, “Piyuma” had been overseeing a drug network from Dubai.

A special team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had brought “Piyuma” back to the island, the Public Security Ministry said.

The notorious underworld figure Salindu Malshika alias “Kudu Salindu” is also currently in the custody of the CID.

A team of officers from the CID had left for Madagascar on March 11, 2023 to bring back the Sri Lankan drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” and his notorious associate Salindu Malshita Gunaratne, alias “Kudu Salindu”, who were arrested while on a trip to the island off the southeastern coast of Africa.

The CID officers later returned to Sri Lanka with the notorious drug dealers on March 15, and obtained an order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to detain the duo for 90 days.