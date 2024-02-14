Sri Lanka’s ongoing health strike to be called off from Thursday

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2024 - 9:29 pm

The nationwide strike launched by 72 health trade unions in Sri Lanka is to be called off from 6:30 AM tomorrow (February 15).

The Alliance of Health Trade Unions reached this decision after Health Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana agreed to a discussion with them on Monday (February 19).

Health union members including public health inspectors, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and radiologists began a strike at 6:30 AM on Tuesday (February 13), demanding an allowance of Rs. 35,000.

This strike action comes despite the government’s attempt to declare health services as essential, prohibiting strikes in the sector.

However, health trade unions maintained their stance, highlighting their dissatisfaction with current wages and working conditions.