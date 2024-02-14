Education Minister reveals A/L Exam Results release date

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2024 - 1:17 pm

The results of the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination will be released prior to the commencement of the 2023 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination, as confirmed by Education Minister Susil Premajayantha.

In a recent statement, Minister Premajayantha disclosed that the evaluation process for the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level answer scripts are progressing steadily and is anticipated to conclude by the end of February.