Former STF chief Nimal Lewke joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya

February 14, 2024

Former Special Task Force (STF) chief Nimal Lewke has joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) political party, today (February 14).

He received his party membership from the leader of SJB, Sajith Premadasa, today.

He is the third high ranking officer involved in the defence sector to join the SJB.

Despite some members of the party emphasizing the importance of carefully selecting newcomers, the leadership of SJB appears to be welcoming them with open arms.