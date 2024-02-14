Former STF chief Nimal Lewke joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya
Posted by Editor on February 14, 2024 - 1:08 pm
Former Special Task Force (STF) chief Nimal Lewke has joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) political party, today (February 14).
He received his party membership from the leader of SJB, Sajith Premadasa, today.
He is the third high ranking officer involved in the defence sector to join the SJB.
Despite some members of the party emphasizing the importance of carefully selecting newcomers, the leadership of SJB appears to be welcoming them with open arms.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Education Minister reveals A/L Exam Results release date February 14, 2024
- Former STF chief Nimal Lewke joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya February 14, 2024
- Timeline for upcoming Advanced Level and Ordinary Level exams revealed February 14, 2024
- USAID chief urges Sri Lankan President to address concerns about Online Safety Act February 14, 2024
- Healthcare services in Sri Lanka declared as Essential Public Service February 13, 2024