Timeline for upcoming Advanced Level and Ordinary Level exams revealed

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2024 - 11:30 am

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha has revealed the timeline of the 2023 G.C.E. Ordinary Level and 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations.

Accordingly, the Ordinary Level exam is planned to be held in May-June 2024 and the Advanced Level exam in December 2024.

The lawmaker said the first term of schools for the academic year 2025 will thus begin on 02 January next year.