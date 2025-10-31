Sri Lanka Customs surpasses Rs. 2 Trillion in tax revenue

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2025 - 9:37 am

Sri Lanka Customs has achieved a historic milestone by collecting over Rs. 2 trillion (Rs. 2,000 billion) in tax revenue for the year, as of October 30, 2025.

According to the Director General of Customs, Seevali Arukgoda, the department is on track to reach its annual revenue target of Rs. 2.115 trillion for 2025.

This marks the highest tax revenue ever collected by a single government department in Sri Lanka’s history.

Out of the total revenue, Rs. 630 billion was generated from motor vehicle-related imports and duties.

Officials expressed confidence that Sri Lanka Customs will exceed its annual target by about Rs. 300 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening its record as the country’s top revenue-earning department.