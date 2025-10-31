GMOA temporarily suspends islandwide strike

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2025 - 8:00 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has temporarily suspended the islandwide strike that was scheduled to begin today (October 31) at 8:00 AM.

Issuing a statement, the association said the decision was made based on agreements reached during a special discussion held last night (October 30) between Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the Director General of Health Services, and representatives of the GMOA.

The association stated that it was agreed to suspend the arbitrary transfer of doctors that had been initiated in violation of the approved procedure accepted by the Ministry of Health, and instead to implement the transfer process within a set timeframe under the accepted procedure.

It further noted that these agreements are to be confirmed during a special discussion scheduled for today with the administrative doctors of the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, taking these agreements into consideration, the GMOA has decided to temporarily postpone the commencement of the planned strike until 12 noon today, pending written confirmation of the agreements following the discussion with the administrative doctors.

The GMOA further stated that if the agreements are not implemented, it has decided to resume the strike at any time.