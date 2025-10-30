Sri Lanka launches ‘Ratama Ekata’ national drive to eradicate drug menace

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that no matter what challenges arise from drugs or organized crime, the government is fully prepared to face them.

He made these remarks at the official launch of the government’s new national program, “Ratama Ekata” (The Whole Nation Together), held today (October 30) at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo. The initiative aims to completely eradicate the drug menace that has become a major threat to the country’s youth and social stability.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, ministers, religious leaders, members of public security committees, police and tri-forces officers, and foreign diplomats. The welcome address was delivered by Ravi Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, while journalist Chandana Sooriyabandara, a member of the National Operation Council of “Ratama Ekata,” also spoke at the event.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake emphasized that no one will be allowed to disrupt this program, which he described as a decisive step to protect the nation’s future generations. He noted that drugs have become a deceptive and destructive trade spreading rapidly from village to village, turning children and the public into victims.

The President stressed that defeating the drug menace is essential to ensure social stability and said that the actions taken by him and the government will “undoubtedly achieve success.”

He also announced the formation of a strong people’s movement to support the national mission and urged drug addicts and drug dealers to abandon their illegal practices.

Furthermore, President Dissanayake revealed that a National Operation Centre will be established to combat drug trafficking.

This centre will bring together the police, military, Customs, Department of Immigration and Emigration, Department of Motor Traffic, and intelligence services to coordinate a united national effort.