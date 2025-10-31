Neville Wanniarachchi granted bail
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Neville Wanniarachchi, the former security officer of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He was arrested and remanded by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on suspicion of unlawfully acquiring assets and properties worth Rs. 28 million.
Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the submissions made by the suspect’s lawyers.
According to the order, Wanniarachchi was released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails of Rs. 1 million each. The court also imposed a travel ban preventing him from leaving the country.
The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on January 16, 2025.
