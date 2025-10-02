Oct 02 2025 October 2, 2025 October 2, 2025 NoComment

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security chief Neville Wanniarachchi arrested

Posted by Editor on October 2, 2025 - 1:48 pm
Neville Wanniarachchi

Neville Wanniarachchi

The chief security officer of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Major Neville Wanniarachchi, has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Reports indicate that Major Wanniarachchi appeared before the CIABOC today (October 1) to give a statement, after which he was taken into custody.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY