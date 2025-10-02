Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security chief Neville Wanniarachchi arrested
Posted by Editor on October 2, 2025 - 1:48 pm
The chief security officer of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Major Neville Wanniarachchi, has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
Reports indicate that Major Wanniarachchi appeared before the CIABOC today (October 1) to give a statement, after which he was taken into custody.
