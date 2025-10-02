Sri Lanka bans free plastic shopping bags from November 1, 2025
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a directive prohibiting traders from providing certain plastic shopping bags free of charge to consumers.
The order, made under Section 10(l)(b)(ii) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act No. 9 of 2003, applies to bags manufactured using Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE).
Traders are now required to clearly display the price of these bags at their business premises and ensure the charge is included on customer bills.
The CAA clarified that the regulation covers any handled shopping bags used to carry purchased goods, commonly known as “sili-sili bags,” as defined by the Central Environmental Authority.
This new regulation will come into effect on November 1, 2025.
