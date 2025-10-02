Sri Lanka to ban sale of goods without SLS certification from 2026

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued making it mandatory that all goods required to be covered under standard specifications must not be manufactured, packaged, distributed, transported, stored, or sold without the Sri Lanka Standards (SLS) certification.

The Consumer Affairs Authority announced that this regulation will take effect from April 1, 2026.

The measure aims to ensure consumer safety and maintain quality standards in the Sri Lankan market.