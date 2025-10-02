Sri Lanka makes seat belts mandatory for all expressway passengers

Drivers and passengers, including those seated in the back seats, are now required to wear seat belts when travelling on expressways in Sri Lanka.

This regulation was introduced through an extraordinary gazette notification issued by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake.

According to the gazette, the use of seat belts is compulsory for every occupant in a vehicle.

It further specifies that the driver’s seat belt must be a standardized model with three fastening points, one running upwards across the body and another laterally across it.