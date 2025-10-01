Sri Lankan researchers shine at UN with Global Climate Innovation Award

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2025 - 7:10 pm

Two Sri Lankans, Associate Professor Saman Ilankoon and PhD researcher Manuja Dayanath, both alumni of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Moratuwa, and currently representing Monash University Malaysia, together with fellow PhD researchers Shafeeq Ahmed Syed Ali and Lourdes Loh Ye Shing (Morgan), have led Monash University to win a prestigious United Nations climate prize.

The team clinched the top award at the 4th edition of the Universities for Goal 13 global competition, organised by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) in partnership with Siemens Energy (Germany). The award was announced during SDSN’s 25th Leadership Council Meeting on September 19, 2025, held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Their proposal beat entries from other top universities, including University College London, University of Hamburg, and Tsinghua University.

To achieve net-zero goals by 2050, developing countries will need carbon capture technologies that are both effective and economically viable. The team’s concept centres on using microalgae photobioreactors to capture and convert carbon dioxide from industrial flue gases into valuable biomass.

In simulated pilot studies assessing cost and performance, the system successfully captured 8.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and generated 5 tonnes of biomass, with a payback period of just two years. Beyond capturing emissions, the process also produces natural pigments, biofertilisers, and clean energy, advancing circular economy models.

If these transitional systems are implemented in Sri Lanka’s industrial zones and energy sector, the technology could both support national climate goals and generate new revenue streams from sustainable products, making it a profitable and environmentally responsible solution for the country.

The team received USD 10,000 and international networking opportunities to scale up their solution further.

