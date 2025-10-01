Police seize explosives in Modara; Several suspects still at large

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2025 - 12:59 pm

Sri Lanka Police said several suspects connected to an ongoing investigation have fled with about 100 hand grenades.

Acting on information received by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), officers discovered ten live hand grenades on September 30, 2025, in the Aluth Mawatha area under the Modara Police Division. The explosives were handed over to the Modara Police Station.

The TID and Modara Police are continuing investigations.

Earlier, in the Kiribathgoda Police Division, a suspect was arrested with a T-56 firearm.

Following further investigations, two more suspects were arrested in the Settikulama area of Vavuniya with 86 live hand grenades.