Stock of military equipment found in Weheragala Reservoir

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2025 - 11:14 am

Kataragama Police launched an investigation on the night of September 30, 2025, after Army officers reported the discovery of a stock of military equipment near the sluice gate of the Weheragala Reservoir in Yala National Park.

The recovered items include (Updated as of 02:33 PM):

214 T-56 magazines

38 LMG drum magazines

11 MPMG (200) magazines

9 MPMG (100) magazines

6 T-81 magazines

1 12.7 (100) drum used for anti-aircraft weapons

Police said the stock was exposed due to the receding water level of the reservoir.

Since the location falls under the Gonaganara Police Division, the recovered equipment was handed over to the Gonaganara Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Navy divers will inspect the area around the sluice gate where water is still present.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Gonaganara Police.