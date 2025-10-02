Neville Wanniarachchi remanded until October 17, 2025

Neville Wanniarachchi, the chief security officer of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been remanded until October 17, 2025, by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after hearing submissions from officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the suspect’s attorneys.

Wanniarachchi was arrested earlier today after appearing before the CIABOC to provide a statement. He was charged with failing to disclose how he acquired assets and properties valued at over Rs. 28 million.

