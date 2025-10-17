Neville Wanniarachchi remanded further until October 31, 2025

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s chief security officer, Neville Wanniarachchi, who is in remand custody for allegedly acquiring assets and property worth Rs. 28 million unlawfully, has been further remanded until October 31, 2025.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after reviewing submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the suspect’s legal representatives.

The Magistrate also instructed the Bribery Commission to continue its investigations and present a progress report at the next court hearing.

Wanniarachchi was arrested on October 2, 2025, after appearing before the CIABOC to provide a statement regarding the allegations. He was initially remanded until October 17 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of failing to disclose how he obtained assets and properties valued at over Rs. 28 million.

