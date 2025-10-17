Sri Lanka Navy intercepts fishing vessel suspected of transporting narcotics
Posted by Editor on October 17, 2025 - 9:25 am
The Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a multi-day fishing vessel suspected of transporting narcotics in international waters south of Sri Lanka.
Navy Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said that the operation led to the arrest of five crew members who were on board the vessel at the time.
The intercepted vessel is currently being escorted to the Galle Harbour, where further investigations will be carried out by the relevant authorities.
