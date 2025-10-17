Man arrested in Weeraketiya over double murder and series of thefts

Posted by Editor on October 17, 2025 - 9:03 am

A 32-year-old man from Medamulana in the Weeraketiya area has been arrested by the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau for allegedly aiding and abetting a double murder.

The arrest was made on October 16, 2025, based on information received by the police.

The suspect is accused of assisting in a double murder committed using a firearm on June 25, 2025, within the Middeniya Police Division.

Investigations have further revealed that the suspect is also wanted in connection with a series of night-time house break-ins, cash and gold jewelry thefts, and motorcycle thefts reported to the Weeraketiya, Hungama, and Hakmana Police Stations.

Acting on information provided by the suspect, officers recovered several stolen items including gold jewelry, Rs. 1,750,000 in cash, a van, a push bicycle, and 15 bullets.

The Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is continuing further investigations into the case.