Agricultural Officer arrested for accepting Rs. 1.2 Million bribe in Wellawaya

Posted by Editor on October 17, 2025 - 8:42 am

An Agricultural Research and Production Assistant attached to the Diyaluma Agrarian Services Center has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.2 million.

According to CIABOC, the suspect had demanded the bribe from an individual in exchange for allocating a portion of state land for cultivation activities. The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Mahawa area.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had issued a receipt claiming to have accepted rent for about 12 acres out of approximately 20 acres of state land that had been unlawfully occupied and cultivated by the complainant.

Reports indicate that the suspect had initially demanded a total of Rs. 3.5 million to arrange the necessary approvals. Out of that amount, he had already obtained Rs. 1 million and later demanded and accepted Rs. 1.2 million as part of the remaining Rs. 2.5 million, which led to his arrest.

The CIABOC officers arrested the suspect around 12:15 PM yesterday (October 16) at a restaurant in the Ethiliwewa town area, located along the Thanamalwila–Wellawaya main road.

The arrested officer is expected to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.