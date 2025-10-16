Sri Lanka customs records highest-ever single-day revenue
Posted by Editor on October 16, 2025 - 8:25 pm
Sri Lanka Customs has announced that it achieved its highest-ever single-day revenue of Rs. 2,470 million on Wednesday (October 15).
According to Customs, the total revenue collected for this year up to that date stands at Rs. 1,867 billion.
Officials said that with this strong performance, the annual revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion set for 2025 is now well within reach and is likely to be exceeded in the coming months.
