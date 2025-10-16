Former SECSL Director Dilhara Wijedasa arrested for misusing state resources

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2025 - 1:23 pm

Former Director of the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka (SECSL), Nilu Dilhara Wijedasa, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to CIABOC, Wijedasa is accused of using employees, materials, and equipment belonging to the SECSL to carry out renovation work at the United National Party (UNP) headquarters, “Sirikotha,” in 2019. The repairs were reportedly done without following proper procedures, leading to a financial loss to the government.

Investigations have revealed that the alleged misuse of state property and manpower caused a financial loss of Rs. 1,667,294.87 to the State Engineering Corporation. It is also alleged that the UNP received an undue benefit as a result of this unauthorized work.

CIABOC officers arrested Wijedasa at around 11:00 a.m. today (October 16) in connection with these allegations. He is expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The Commission stated that the arrest was made following a detailed investigation into the misuse of state resources for non-official purposes and emphasized that legal action will follow based on the evidence gathered.

UPDATE – 02:00 PM:

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Nilu Dilhara Wijedasa, former Director of the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka (SECSL).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama granted bail on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each and imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect.

Additionally, Wijedasa was ordered to refrain from influencing witnesses.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 9, 2025.