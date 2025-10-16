Sri Lanka PM Harini Amarasuriya holds talks with Indian External Affairs Minister

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2025 - 12:41 pm

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, in New Delhi today (October 16).

During the meeting, both leaders discussed India’s continued support to Sri Lanka and ways to strengthen cooperation in education and capacity building.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya arrived in New Delhi earlier today for her first official visit to India since assuming office. She is scheduled to meet several Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest during her stay.

As part of her visit, the Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in Delhi.

Dr. Amarasuriya, who also serves as Sri Lanka’s Minister of Education, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and NITI Aayog to explore opportunities for collaboration in education and technology.

She departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to India at around 12:40 a.m. today on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-191. The Prime Minister is expected to remain in India until October 18, 2025.