Sri Lanka reaffirms unwavering support for injured war heroes

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2025 - 10:19 am

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), paid a visit to “Mihindu Seth Medura” yesterday (October 15), reaffirming the Sri Lankan government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and long-term care of differently-abled War Heroes.

The Deputy Minister was warmly received by the Commandant of Mihindu Seth Medura, Brigadier P.D.N.I. Almeida, upon arrival at the premises.

Mihindu Seth Medura, a convalescence home established by the Sri Lanka Army, serves as a dedicated wellness and rehabilitation centre that offers lifelong care to soldiers who have sustained severe injuries while serving the nation. The facility provides a range of services, including medical consultations, advanced prosthetic and orthotic support, physiotherapy, and mental health counselling.

During the visit, Major General Jayasekara (Retd) personally interacted with the resident War Heroes, taking time to listen to their experiences, challenges, and stories of sacrifice. He assured the Ministry’s continued support for the inmates and staff to ensure that the centre remains a sanctuary of dignity, healing, and comprehensive care.

The Deputy Minister also held detailed discussions with the Commandant and officials overseeing the rehabilitation process. The focus of these discussions was to review current operational standards and plan for continuous improvements in facilities and services.

The visit to Mihindu Seth Medura serves as a powerful reminder that the nation’s duty to its defenders extends far beyond the battlefield. Through such sustained care and holistic rehabilitation efforts, the Ministry of Defence ensures that the bravery and sacrifice of differently-abled War Heroes are honoured with the utmost dignity, compassion, and unwavering support.

The Adjutant General, Major General K.T.P. de Silva; Director General of Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, Major General Ranjan Wijedasa; along with senior officers and the staff of Mihindu Seth Medura, were present on the occasion.