Sri Lanka unites to eradicate drug menace

Posted by Editor on October 17, 2025 - 8:55 pm

The “Nation United – National Drive” Steering Council convened for the first time today (October 17) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Council was established to implement a national programme aimed at eradicating the drug menace, which has become a significant national crisis. The Cabinet Paper presented by the President on October 13, proposing the “Nation United – National Drive” programme to combat the drug menace, was approved, and it was decided to establish a National Steering Council to oversee its implementation.

During its first meeting, the Council primarily focused on dismantling drug trafficking networks, rehabilitating drug addicts, mobilizing public participation to eradicate the menace, involving mass organizations in public awareness campaigns, and implementing a coordinated national media strategy.

Outlining the primary purpose of establishing the Council, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the grave danger that drug abuse poses to youth and schoolchildren, noting that it has evolved into a major social and economic crisis.

Religious leaders attending the meeting commended the initiative, highlighting the importance of public cooperation and the need for a comprehensive national programme that unites the entire country to overcome this challenge.

Among those present were Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Secretary to the Ministry D.W.R.B. Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Nalaka Kaluwewe, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Air Force Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral B.A.K.S.P. Banagoda, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation Uditha Gayashan Gunasekara, Chairman of the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited Gamini Warushamana, and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Gihan de Silva, along with senior officers of the armed forces, university lecturers, media heads, artistes, and representatives from the health sector and civil society organizations.