Sri Lanka PM Harini Amarasuriya meets Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Posted by Editor on October 17, 2025 - 10:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, met the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, today (October 17) in New Delhi during her official visit to India.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to education reforms and development priorities.

Prime Minister Modi extended a warm welcome to Dr. Amarasuriya and appreciated her visit, which adds fresh momentum to bilateral relations and the multifaceted partnership that exists between the two countries.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya shared with Prime Minister Modi details of her poignant and inspiring visit to Hindu College, University of Delhi, where she had been a student on an ICCR scholarship in the early 1990s.

She also shared with Prime Minister Modi the highlights of her visit to a model school in Delhi earlier in the day, describing it as a meaningful opportunity to observe innovative educational practices.

Prime Minister Modi expressed support for Sri Lanka’s education reform agenda, while Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya outlined Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and equitable education system that addresses challenges faced by youth, especially school dropouts, emphasising the growing need to also tackle social issues faced by male students in this regard.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed matters related to the welfare of fishermen in both countries, with Dr. Amarasuriya stressing the importance of protecting the livelihoods and safety of fishermen on both sides.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to working together in partnership on the shared development journey of the two countries and reiterated India’s support for Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID initiative and efforts to strengthen digital governance. He also reiterated India’s continued support for the development of the Sacred City Complex in Anuradhapura.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya conveyed to Prime Minister Modi the warm wishes of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, especially in the context of the auspicious festive season of Diwali.